RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Shares Purchased by CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,758 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp owned approximately 0.12% of RedHill Biopharma worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDHL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 10.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in RedHill Biopharma by 6.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 45,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 7.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 100,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,001 shares in the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 52.6% in the third quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 29,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RedHill Biopharma by 17.2% in the third quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 75,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 11,035 shares in the last quarter. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered RedHill Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Shares of RDHL opened at $2.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $113.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.80. RedHill Biopharma Ltd. has a one year low of $1.95 and a one year high of $11.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.02). RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma Ltd. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RedHill Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

