Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by National Pension Service

National Pension Service lessened its stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,672,375 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,439 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.18% of Regions Financial worth $35,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 39.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 979.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 27.4% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 154.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RF shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $26.50 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of Regions Financial stock opened at $24.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.48. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $18.02 and a 1-year high of $25.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 38.17%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management.

