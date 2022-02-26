Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 34,300 Shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 230.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,200 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $2,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 100,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Bancorp by 165.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $319,000. 25.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RBCAA opened at $46.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.20. The company has a market capitalization of $945.89 million, a P/E ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.60. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.97 and a 52 week high of $57.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Republic Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Republic Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 26.58%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Republic Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.06%.

RBCAA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Hovde Group lowered Republic Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Republic Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th.

In other news, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $25,224.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of Republic Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $3,745,288.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. Its services include personal, business, mortgages, lending, treasury management, and private banking. It operates through the following business segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse Lending, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions.

