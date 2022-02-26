Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $2.33 Million Investment in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM – Get Rating) (TSE:FVI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 591,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 59.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 488,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after purchasing an additional 182,949 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 62.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 116,159 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 32.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 232,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 122.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 96,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 53,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fortuna Silver Mines during the third quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 26.39% of the company’s stock.

FSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.25 to C$6.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, cut Fortuna Silver Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortuna Silver Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.54.

NYSE:FSM opened at $3.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.91 and a 12 month high of $7.98.

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

