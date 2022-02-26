Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 132,650 Shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,217,605 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 132,650 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Yatra Online were worth $2,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YTRA. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,597,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 754,639 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 2,159.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 70,391 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 713,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 50,711 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Yatra Online by 450.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 34,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 28,578 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Yatra Online in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yatra Online in a research note on Thursday, December 9th.

NASDAQ:YTRA opened at $1.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.94. Yatra Online, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.58 and a twelve month high of $2.90. The stock has a market cap of $108.72 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yatra Online (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a negative net margin of 65.30%. The firm had revenue of $10.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Yatra Online, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yatra Online, Inc engages in the business of selling travel products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels & Packages, and Others. The Air Ticketing segment through an Internet, mobile based platform, and call-centers, provides the facility to book and service international and domestic air tickets to ultimate customers.

