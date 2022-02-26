Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 329,439 Shares of LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,754,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 329,439 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in LightInTheBox were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITB. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in LightInTheBox by 46.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,004,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 318,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in LightInTheBox during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in LightInTheBox by 43.7% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,849 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,640 shares during the last quarter. 54.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LITB stock opened at $1.25 on Friday. LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.87 and a 1 year high of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.30. The company has a market cap of $140.09 million, a PE ratio of 125.13 and a beta of 0.32.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LightInTheBox had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company had revenue of $98.71 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on LightInTheBox in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the online retail sale and distribution of consumer products. It operates through the Product Sales; and Services and Others segments. The Product sales segment comprises of sales of products including apparel and other general merchandize through its websites and mobile applications and other supplemental online.

