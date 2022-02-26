Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 83,145 Shares of Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,145 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Turning Point Brands were worth $2,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Turning Point Brands by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,560,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,444,000 after acquiring an additional 62,076 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 7.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,057,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,491,000 after purchasing an additional 72,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 2.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 778,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,626,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 6.7% in the third quarter. DG Capital Management LLC now owns 459,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,928,000 after purchasing an additional 28,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 20.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 353,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,866,000 after purchasing an additional 59,212 shares during the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPB opened at $33.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.02. The stock has a market cap of $636.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.40. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.76 and a 52 week high of $54.84.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.41 million. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This is a boost from Turning Point Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.46%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TPB. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Turning Point Brands from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Turning Point Brands from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Turning Point Brands, Inc provides tobacco products. It operates through following segments: Smokeless products, Smoking products and NewGen products. The Smokeless products segment manufactures and markets moist snuff and contracts for and markets chewing tobacco products. The Smoking products segment imports and markets cigarette papers, tubes, finished cigars, NYO cigar tobaccos and cigar wraps and processes, packages and markets pipe tobaccos.

