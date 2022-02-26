Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $2.27 Million Position in Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 62,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EPC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the third quarter valued at $111,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 35.3% during the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 132.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

In related news, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total transaction of $518,928.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NYSE EPC opened at $36.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.75. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a twelve month low of $29.87 and a twelve month high of $51.86.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

About Edgewell Personal Care (Get Rating)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.