Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNLSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Renault in a report issued on Monday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now forecasts that the company will earn $2.58 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.75.

Get Renault alerts:

RNLSY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from €35.00 ($39.77) to €40.00 ($45.45) in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The volume recovery that Besson expects in Europe as semi shortages ease and further cost-cutting benefits emerge should drive Auto and Group margins higher and industrial free cash flow north of EUR1B in 2022, the analyst tells investors in a research note. Zacks Investment Research cut Renault from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised Renault from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Renault in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Renault from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

OTCMKTS RNLSY opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.28. Renault has a 12 month low of $6.26 and a 12 month high of $9.77.

Renault Company Profile (Get Rating)

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.