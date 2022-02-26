renDOGE Price Down 10.1% This Week (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 26th. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000285 BTC on major exchanges. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $341,559.60 and approximately $13,413.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded 10.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE launched on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

Buying and Selling renDOGE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

