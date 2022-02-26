Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.50-$5.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45-$4.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.27 billion.Rent-A-Center also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.500-$5.000 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $68.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rent-A-Center presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RCII opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Rent-A-Center has a 12 month low of $22.70 and a 12 month high of $67.76. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Rent-A-Center will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is a positive change from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.72%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 49,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

