Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by KeyCorp from $68.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Rent-A-Center from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of RCII opened at $29.39 on Friday. Rent-A-Center has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.53). Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 4.39% and a return on equity of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rent-A-Center will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. This is an increase from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.72%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 80,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,847,000 after buying an additional 21,615 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc engages in the provision of furniture, electronics, appliances, computers, and smartphones through flexible rental purchase agreements. It operates through the following segments: Rent-A-Center Business, Preferred Lease, Mexico, and Franchising. The Rent-A-Center Business segment consists of company-owned rent-to-own stores in the United States and Puerto Rico.

