Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Option Care Health, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) – Barrington Research raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 24th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.21. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Option Care Health’s FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $927.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.68 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on OPCH. TheStreet raised shares of Option Care Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Option Care Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

OPCH stock opened at $25.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.70 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.09. Option Care Health has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $28.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In other news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.29, for a total transaction of $157,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock worth $448,260. Corporate insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,586,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,721,000 after buying an additional 726,527 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 232,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,625,000 after buying an additional 165,188 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 232,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 193,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,495,000 after buying an additional 8,951 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 285,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after buying an additional 36,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm provides infusion therapy and other ancillary healthcare services through a national network of full-service pharmacies. The company contracts with managed care organizations, third-party payers, hospitals, physicians, and other referral sources to provide pharmaceuticals and complex compounded solutions to patients for intravenous delivery in the patients’ homes or other nonhospital settings.

