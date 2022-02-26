Research Analysts Set Expectations for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HALO)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.94 for the year.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, boosted their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.67.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.34. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $51.57. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. FMR LLC boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,685,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,238,000 after acquiring an additional 127,379 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

