Research Analysts Set Expectations for MDA Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MDA in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MDA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDA. dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MDA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company.

TSE:MDA opened at C$9.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.38. MDA has a twelve month low of C$8.24 and a twelve month high of C$18.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion and a P/E ratio of -56.83.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

