Research Analysts Set Expectations for MDA Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:MDA)

MDA Ltd. (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MDA in a report released on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.94. Truist Financial also issued estimates for MDA’s FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDA. dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MDA in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company.
About MDA
MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.
