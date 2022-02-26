Reviewing EACO (EACO) & The Competition

EACO (OTCMKTS: EACO – Get Rating) is one of 24 publicly-traded companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare EACO to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

EACO has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EACO’s rivals have a beta of 1.63, indicating that their average share price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares EACO and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EACO 2.98% 11.21% 6.51% EACO Competitors -182.88% -90.72% -2.92%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EACO and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio EACO $225.24 million $7.79 million 13.67 EACO Competitors $3.73 billion $184.86 million 3.48

EACO’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than EACO. EACO is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.9% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 97.9% of EACO shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for EACO and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EACO 0 0 0 0 N/A EACO Competitors 74 329 446 20 2.47

As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.79%. Given EACO’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EACO has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

EACO Company Profile (Get Rating)

EACO Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of electronic components and fasteners through its subsidiary. It focuses on aerospace, circuit board, communication, computer, fabrication, instrumentation, industrial equipment, and marine industries. The company was founded on September 26, 1985 and is headquartered in Anaheim, CA.

