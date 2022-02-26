Reviewing InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF) and The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS)

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) and InterPrivate III Financial Partners (NYSE:IPVF – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for The Goldman Sachs Group and InterPrivate III Financial Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Goldman Sachs Group 0 10 10 0 2.50 InterPrivate III Financial Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus price target of $440.63, indicating a potential upside of 25.85%. Given The Goldman Sachs Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe The Goldman Sachs Group is more favorable than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares The Goldman Sachs Group and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Goldman Sachs Group $64.99 billion 1.80 $21.64 billion $59.36 5.90 InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Goldman Sachs Group has higher revenue and earnings than InterPrivate III Financial Partners.

Profitability

This table compares The Goldman Sachs Group and InterPrivate III Financial Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Goldman Sachs Group 33.29% 22.33% 1.55% InterPrivate III Financial Partners N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

71.5% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of InterPrivate III Financial Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of The Goldman Sachs Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

The Goldman Sachs Group beats InterPrivate III Financial Partners on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About The Goldman Sachs Group (Get Rating)

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients. The Global Markets segment serves its clients who buy and sell financial products, funding and manage risk. The Asset Management segment provides investment services to help clients preserve and grow their financial assets. The Consumer & Wealth Management segment helps clients to achieve their individual financial goals by providing a wealth advisory and banking services. The company was founded by Marcus Goldman in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About InterPrivate III Financial Partners (Get Rating)

InterPrivate III Financial Partners Inc. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

