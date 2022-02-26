Reviewing Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN) and Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ)

Ryan Specialty Group (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) and Huize (NASDAQ:HUIZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Ryan Specialty Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.7% of Huize shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Ryan Specialty Group and Huize, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ryan Specialty Group 0 4 5 0 2.56 Huize 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ryan Specialty Group presently has a consensus target price of $36.88, indicating a potential downside of 7.56%. Given Ryan Specialty Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ryan Specialty Group is more favorable than Huize.

Profitability

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Huize’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ryan Specialty Group 1.46% 104.08% 2.60% Huize -9.42% -36.28% -12.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ryan Specialty Group and Huize’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ryan Specialty Group $1.02 billion 4.31 $68.10 million N/A N/A Huize $187.01 million 0.36 -$2.80 million ($0.47) -2.77

Ryan Specialty Group has higher revenue and earnings than Huize.

Summary

Ryan Specialty Group beats Huize on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ryan Specialty Group (Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. The company offer distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter. Ryan Specialty Group Holdings Inc. is based in CHICAGO.

About Huize (Get Rating)

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products. The company offers its products through internet and mobile internet channels. It also provides technology development and Internet information consulting services; and management, marketing, investment, and financial consulting services. Huize Holding Limited was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

