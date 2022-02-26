Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.07.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Revolve Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

