Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Price Target Cut to $56.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.53% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James cut their price target on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.
Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. Revolve Group has a 1 year low of $38.40 and a 1 year high of $89.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.07.
In other news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 4.2% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 20,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 10.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.
Revolve Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Revolve Group (RVLV)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Revolve Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Revolve Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.