Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) PT Lowered to $68.00

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wedbush from $84.00 to $68.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 35.43% from the stock’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Revolve Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $83.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Revolve Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Revolve Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Revolve Group stock opened at $50.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.07. Revolve Group has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 33.94% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total value of $5,262,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total value of $2,378,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,868,000 after buying an additional 466,908 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Revolve Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,163,000 after acquiring an additional 71,635 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Revolve Group by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,578,000 after acquiring an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,158,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,908,000 after acquiring an additional 74,721 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Revolve Group by 21.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,061,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,458,000 after acquiring an additional 190,700 shares during the period. 52.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

