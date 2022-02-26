Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.770-$1.810 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:REXR traded up $2.60 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,304,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,361. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.63, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. Rexford Industrial Realty has a twelve month low of $45.90 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.02.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.28%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on REXR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rexford Industrial Realty presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.80.

In other Rexford Industrial Realty news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 11,814 shares of Rexford Industrial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $827,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 318,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,858,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 306,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,844,000 after purchasing an additional 25,004 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 302,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 92,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

