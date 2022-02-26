Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.20.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. TheStreet upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,516,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,014,000 after purchasing an additional 327,878 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 84,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 19,856 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at about $286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded up $1.29 on Friday, reaching $30.35. 475,133 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.40 and a 200 day moving average of $29.27. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 58.60%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

