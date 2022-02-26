Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.560-$1.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.730. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.88 billion-$3.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.82 billion.Reynolds Consumer Products also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.240-$0.280 EPS.

NASDAQ REYN traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.35. 475,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 514,867. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $32.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 0.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 21.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REYN. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of REYN. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 53.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 77,900 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter worth $2,779,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 844,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,521,000 after purchasing an additional 20,749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

