Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Trading Down 10%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) shares were down 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.65 and last traded at $29.00. Approximately 3,473 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 51,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

Several analysts recently commented on REPX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Riley Exploration Permian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.64 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Energy Partners V LP bought a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the fourth quarter worth about $11,897,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 345,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 36,080 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 12,991 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (NYSE:REPX)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

