Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riley Exploration Permian Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas company. It involved in acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids, or NGLs principally in the Permian Basin. Riley Exploration Permian Inc., formerly known as Tengasco Inc., is based in GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. “

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Riley Exploration Permian from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Riley Exploration Permian stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Riley Exploration Permian has a fifty-two week low of $15.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.92.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $48.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.64 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Riley Exploration Permian will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Saltoro Capital LP now owns 92,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 12,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Raffles Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

