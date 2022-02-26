RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.90 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 26th. RING X PLATFORM has a market cap of $8.90 million and $94,259.00 worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, RING X PLATFORM has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.14 or 0.00036616 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.47 or 0.00109998 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RINGX is a coin. Its launch date was April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. The official message board for RING X PLATFORM is medium.com/@ringplatform . The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RING X PLATFORM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

