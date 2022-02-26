RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RingCentral in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick anticipates that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $349.00 price target on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for RingCentral’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.00) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on RingCentral from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on RingCentral from $460.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $450.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut RingCentral from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of RNG opened at $127.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.62. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $117.49 and a 12-month high of $390.99. The firm has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of RingCentral by 843.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in RingCentral by 117.9% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in RingCentral by 185.1% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 191 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitesh Dhruv sold 319 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.84, for a total value of $68,852.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,315 shares of company stock valued at $1,146,285. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

