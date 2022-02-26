RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $225.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $460.00 to $225.00 in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $225.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of RingCentral from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $410.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $295.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $267.00.

NYSE:RNG opened at $127.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $172.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.62. The stock has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 0.68. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $117.49 and a 1-year high of $390.99.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $448.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.83 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $314,745.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO John H. Marlow sold 3,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total transaction of $762,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,315 shares of company stock worth $1,146,285 in the last 90 days. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in RingCentral by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,174 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in RingCentral in the 3rd quarter worth $637,000. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in RingCentral by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd now owns 41,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in RingCentral by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 37,648 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

