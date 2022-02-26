Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 4,850 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,100 ($69.36) to GBX 4,850 ($65.96) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,723.40.
RIO stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82.
About Rio Tinto Group (Get Rating)
Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.
