Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) PT Lowered to GBX 4,850 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,100 ($69.36) to GBX 4,850 ($65.96) in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,723.40.

RIO stock opened at $77.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.82.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

