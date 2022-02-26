Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Price Target Cut to $70.00

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective cut by Robert W. Baird from $82.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday. OTR Global reaffirmed a negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $60.17.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.
In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1,846.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 70.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.
About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (Get Rating)
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.
