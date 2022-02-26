Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $60.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $69.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RBA. TD Securities upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. OTR Global restated a negative rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barrington Research restated a hold rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.17.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at $52.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a one year low of $48.65 and a one year high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 34.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating ) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.36%.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total value of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,595,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 114.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,542,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,380,000 after purchasing an additional 823,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,857,000 after purchasing an additional 460,892 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 65.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 778,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,833,000 after purchasing an additional 307,768 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Financial Mangement LLC acquired a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,864,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

