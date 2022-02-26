Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ (RBA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$70.00 price objective on the stock.

RBA has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$73.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$70.20.

Shares of TSE:RBA opened at C$66.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$75.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$79.73. The company has a market cap of C$7.34 billion and a PE ratio of 38.37. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$62.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.316 dividend. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

