Robert W. Baird Cuts Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) Price Target to $110.00

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Robert W. Baird from $165.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sprout Social from $162.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sprout Social from $146.00 to $110.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Sprout Social from $125.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $104.91.

Shares of NASDAQ SPT opened at $64.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.43. Sprout Social has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $145.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sprout Social will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Sprout Social news, CTO Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $55,093.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.66, for a total value of $40,661.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 157,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,814,347. 14.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPT. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 73.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,676,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after buying an additional 710,280 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,603,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 32.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,422,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,474,000 after buying an additional 349,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 47.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 831,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,378,000 after buying an additional 268,811 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 7.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,692,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,293,000 after buying an additional 266,254 shares during the period. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

