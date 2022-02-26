Royal Bank of Canada Has $11.81 Million Stock Holdings in UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 515,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,264 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in UMH Properties were worth $11,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 16.2% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,690,000 after acquiring an additional 22,417 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,161,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 11.2% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 63,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,385 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH Properties by 59.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 15,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 112.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 21,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $98,940.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 129 shares of company stock valued at $2,995 in the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Aegis upped their price objective on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Colliers Securities started coverage on UMH Properties in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded UMH Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.30.

UMH opened at $23.43 on Friday. UMH Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.73 and a twelve month high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.53, a current ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.30 and a 200-day moving average of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.13.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.05). UMH Properties had a net margin of 27.15% and a return on equity of 33.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UMH Properties, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. UMH Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.08%.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities. The firm also leases manufactured home sites to private manufactured home owners. It designs accommodate detached, single-family manufactured homes which are produced off-site by manufacturers and installed on sites within the communities.

