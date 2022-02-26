Royal Bank of Canada Has $12.82 Million Stock Holdings in Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 266,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,186 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Global X FinTech ETF were worth $12,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 174.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 209,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after acquiring an additional 133,448 shares during the last quarter. Essex LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,775,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 977,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,946,000 after acquiring an additional 82,971 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X FinTech ETF by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,039,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,907,000 after acquiring an additional 61,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Global X FinTech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,796,000.

Shares of Global X FinTech ETF stock opened at $31.56 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.25. Global X FinTech ETF has a 52 week low of $27.93 and a 52 week high of $53.07.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $2.163 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

