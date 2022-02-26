Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Stock Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $12,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 421.1% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 41.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 300.0% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JLL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $302.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.67.

NYSE:JLL opened at $243.91 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.32. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $167.06 and a 52 week high of $275.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.49 and a 200 day moving average of $252.13.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

