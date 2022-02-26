Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Ocado Group (LON:OCDO)

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Ocado Group (LON:OCDO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 1,700 ($23.12) target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,900 ($39.44) price target on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,990 ($27.06) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ocado Group from GBX 1,800 ($24.48) to GBX 1,550 ($21.08) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,430.91 ($33.06).

LON OCDO opened at GBX 1,334 ($18.14) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.96, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 3.84. Ocado Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,140.50 ($15.51) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,269 ($30.86). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,476.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,679.34. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.03 billion and a PE ratio of -44.17.

In other Ocado Group news, insider Julie Southern acquired 755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,318 ($17.92) per share, with a total value of £9,950.90 ($13,533.12). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 786 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,254.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

