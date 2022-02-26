Royal Bank of Canada Sells 29,114 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,114 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $12,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 28,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,332,000 after buying an additional 3,400 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 145,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,736,000 after purchasing an additional 10,260 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the second quarter worth about $50,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,121,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,327,000 after acquiring an additional 927,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Equity Residential by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 66,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total transaction of $99,323.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ian Kaufman sold 870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $78,413.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock valued at $9,955,478. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EQR shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Equity Residential from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.59.

Shares of EQR stock opened at $87.26 on Friday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $65.37 and a 12 month high of $93.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $32.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.60. Equity Residential had a net margin of 54.09% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The firm had revenue of $645.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is presently 68.08%.

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

