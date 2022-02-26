Royal Bank of Canada Sells 46,665 Shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 498,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,665 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Discovery were worth $12,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 0.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,128,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,600,000 after acquiring an additional 163,454 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discovery by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 22,206,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,450 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,597,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,515,000 after purchasing an additional 125,304 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Discovery by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,989,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,552,000 after purchasing an additional 307,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,897,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,331,000 after buying an additional 276,977 shares in the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

NASDAQ:DISCK opened at $28.15 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.19.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.75). Discovery had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 11.62%.

Discovery Profile (Get Rating)

Discovery, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of content across distribution platforms and digital distribution arrangements. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Networks and International Networks. The U.S. Networks segment owns and operates national television networks such as Discovery Channel, Animal Planet, and Investigation Discovery and Science.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.