Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC cut its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 166,950 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties were worth $12,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 78.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RHP opened at $90.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.72. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.64 and a fifty-two week high of $96.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.48.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHP. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

