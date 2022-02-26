Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,366 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sachem Capital were worth $2,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 924,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,943,000 after purchasing an additional 218,099 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 28,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 71.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 173,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 72,386 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sachem Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

SACH stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.22. Sachem Capital Corp. has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $6.55.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.90%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is currently 111.63%.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

