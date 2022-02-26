Safe (SAFE) Price Hits $10.92 on Major Exchanges

Safe (CURRENCY:SAFE) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 26th. One Safe coin can currently be bought for about $10.92 or 0.00027970 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $227.56 million and $415,887.00 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 46.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Beam (BEAM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000945 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57,178.12 or 0.00000007 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,430.94 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $28,628.59 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @SafeCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

