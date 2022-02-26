Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $95.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.28.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $88.51.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.16) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 23.76% and a net margin of 57.61%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.47) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sage Therapeutics will post -7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,377,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

