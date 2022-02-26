Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Price Target Lowered to $64.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $95.00 to $64.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Sage Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $69.28.
NASDAQ SAGE opened at $36.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.75. Sage Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $88.51.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Integral Health Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 55.6% in the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 224,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,725,000 after purchasing an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 99.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 38,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 19,108 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $11,377,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 35.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,017 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 8,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 124,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,020 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.
About Sage Therapeutics (Get Rating)
SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.
