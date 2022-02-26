Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $21.90

Shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $22.85, with a volume of 615957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 267 to SEK 275 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

Get Sandvik AB (publ) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.73. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,311,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,513 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $543,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 150,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,196,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sandvik AB (publ) during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after buying an additional 59,435 shares during the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandvik AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.