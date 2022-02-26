Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $912.75

Shares of Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 912.75 ($12.41) and traded as low as GBX 912 ($12.40). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 913 ($12.42), with a volume of 931,501 shares changing hands.

The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 912.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 911.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 64.82.

Sanne Group Company Profile (LON:SNN)

Sanne Group plc provides alternative asset and corporate administration services worldwide. The company offers fund services, such as establishment, governance and administration, investor, and financial reporting, and tax and regulatory compliance services; corporate services, including investment and treasury, employee incentives and independent trustee, accounting and financial, and governance, fiduciary, and administration services.

