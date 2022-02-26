Sanne Group (LON:SNN) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $912.75

Shares of Sanne Group plc (LON:SNN – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 912.75 ($12.41) and traded as low as GBX 912 ($12.40). Sanne Group shares last traded at GBX 913 ($12.42), with a volume of 931,501 shares changing hands.
The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 912.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 911.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.98. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 64.82.
Sanne Group Company Profile (LON:SNN)
