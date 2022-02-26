Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the highest is $0.56. Saratoga Investment posted earnings per share of $0.52 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.24 to $2.26. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.18. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 68.54%. The business had revenue of $16.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAR shares. TheStreet lowered Saratoga Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 360.9% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Saratoga Investment by 29.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Saratoga Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.75% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SAR opened at $27.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $22.29 and a 12 month high of $30.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.78%. Saratoga Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.08%.

Saratoga Investment Corp. (NYSE: SAR) is a publicly traded business development company (BDC) that provides customized financing solutions for middle market companies located in the United States. Saratoga’s senior investment professionals have over 200 years of combined experience investing in more than $4 billion in middle market businesses.

