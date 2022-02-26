Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,500 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 56.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. 63.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PPL from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PPL from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PPL currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.90.

NYSE PPL opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.15 and its 200-day moving average is $29.00. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $25.55 and a 12-month high of $30.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 0.76.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently -97.08%.

In other news, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total transaction of $875,389.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

