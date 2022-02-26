Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,036 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,542 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 1,997.6% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 97.1% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 715.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 4,485 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $33.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.88. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $32.23 and a 52 week high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.