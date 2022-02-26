Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,476 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 315.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. 68.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total transaction of $29,620.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $319,842.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 714,062 shares of company stock valued at $185,842,680. 24.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WDAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Workday from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Workday from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.25.

Shares of WDAY opened at $225.23 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,502.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $205.90 and a 52-week high of $307.81.

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

