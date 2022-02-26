Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Has $273,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 56.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,662 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,140 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after buying an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $15,205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,763,384 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,114,000,000 after buying an additional 1,613,936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $671,000. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $176.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.52. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $157.13 and a 52-week high of $182.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.